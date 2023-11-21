Stacey Abrams’ family ‘deeply concerned’ by charges against her brother-in-law

“As a family of educators, advocates, social workers and faith leaders, we are dedicated to the welfare and protection of the young and the vulnerable,” the family said in a statement.

“Therefore, we are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations recently brought against a member of our extended family. We believe the process must move forward to bring the truth to light and ensure justice is served. Achieving such is our family’s focus, and we hope for a swift judicial resolution.”

Abrams is a two-time Democratic nominee for Georgia governor and a national voting rights advocate.

Gardner was wrongly convicted of the 1987 sexual assault of two women. He married the judge about two years after he was exonerated in 2016. His attorney, Jeff Brown, said at a weekend court hearing he is now a motivational speaker and was in Tampa Bay for a seminar, according to Fox 13 News.

Authorities say Gardner, 57, invited a 16-year-old to his hotel room early Friday and offered to pay her for sex. He was charged with choking her after she tried to leave the hotel room. She later called authorities.

Court records show Gardner was released on Saturday on a surety bond.