Stacey Abrams: Corporate America cannot be silent on voting restrictions

So far, business lobbies are actively engaging in the legislative wrangling under the Gold Dome, and they tout the need for equitable access to the polls. But most of the state’s most powerful firms are not outspoken in opposing proposed elections restrictions moving through the Legislature.

An exception is the Metro Atlanta Chamber, which said Monday that “repealing no-excuse absentee voting does little to make the process more secure, and does so at great risk to participation.”

Frustrated activists want more strident action. The Georgia chapter of the NAACP demanded that the state’s biggest brands stand against “a second coming of Jim Crow.” And a coalition of groups recently ran full-page ads in newspapers around the state urging “Corporate Georgia” to take a stand.

“We won’t patronize these companies and corporations who don’t show up for us,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, which has helped organize the pressure campaign. “When are the businesses going to have enough courage to say we’re not going down this road anymore?”

Abrams was featured on the call with Ari Berman of Mother Jones and Chris Webber, the former NBA star, as part of a campaign by More Than A Vote to amplify its efforts to fight voter suppression. James also cut an ad that ran during the NBA All-Star Game, which was played Sunday in Atlanta.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and Republican nominee Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state at the time, greet each other before the taping of a debate before the 2018 election. Two days before Election Day, Kemp's office announced that it was opening an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia of being involved in a "failed hacking attempt" of voter registration systems.

Abrams, who is expected to mount a rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp next year, described the Jan. 6 insurrection as an attempt by nationalists and white supremacists to overthrow an election in which “the wrong people got to vote.” The spirit of that attack on democracy, she said, is fueling the voter restriction measures now pending in 43 states across the nation.

“These are all bills about that same lie and that same belief system that drove them to the Capitol – that the wrong people are voting and that the only way to get our way is to shut them down and to shut them up,” she said.

“There should be not a single business owner in America who is allowed to be silent about the theft of the right to vote from any American, because that means you are standing with an ethos that was a near coup attempt in the United States. I know that sounds a bit overblown, but I can’t see it any other way.”