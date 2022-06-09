Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene

“He has carved off a small portion of the GOP voters in an effort to claim relevance,” said Turner, a frequent critic of Shafer. “The voters spoke clearly on May 24 that his direction for the party doesn’t match their desires.”

Top Republican officials have moved to distance themselves from Greene, who has a long history of hateful, xenophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, along with social media posts endorsing violence against political opponents.

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker backed out of Greene’s pro-gun rally after she spoke at a white supremacist rally that cheered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kemp and other statewide elected officials keep her at arm’s length.

Similarly, Kemp and other top officials have avoided other recent state GOP events, including the party’s major fundraising gala in April. Instead, they spent the evening at a pondside cookout in rural southeast Georgia that benefited law enforcement officials.

The state party declined to comment on the rift, though executive director Brandon Moye previously said Shafer has “promoted neutrality to all staff.” His statement did not deny that Shafer personally backed Trump-endorsed candidates in the primary.

Jason Shepherd, a former Cobb GOP chair, said the upcoming event featuring Greene is a sign the state party is in “disarray.”

“It illustrates the fact that David Shafer has alienated the party from most of our elected officials,” said Shepherd, who unsuccessfully challenged Shafer last year.

“He’s taken sides in the primaries and he thought people didn’t notice. Now no one wants to help him.”