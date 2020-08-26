RNC notebook: Pre-show features videos submitted by Georgia lawmakers

Denied coveted speaking slots during televised primetime programming, some of Georgia’s most prominent Republican lawmakers instead submitted videos that were played during the convention pre-show on social media.
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler sang the praises of President Donald Trump in her video, which aired Tuesday night, and said his successes include strengthening the economy and cracking down on illegal immigration.
“Thanks to his putting America first, Americans from all walks of life have been lifted up to new heights of prosperity and success,” Loeffler said. “And now President Trump is leading the great American comeback to continue our legacy of winning big.”
Sen. David Perdue’s video played during Monday’s pre-show. He said that it was also important that Republicans retained control of the U.S. Senate to stop Democrats trying to “perpetuate a socialist agenda on our country.”
“They want to defund the police, abolish I.C.E., open borders, sanctuary cities, socialized medicine and the Green New Deal,” Perdue said. “They want to take away our freedom.”
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, one of Loeffler’s opponents in November, submitted a video that is scheduled to air during tonight’s pre-show.
Perdue’s video:
Democrats say Trump, Republicans have failed on health care
Georgia Democrats say President Donald Trump, Gov. Brian Kemp other other Republican leaders have cost people their lives in the coronavirus pandemic by failing to come up with an effective strategy for fighting its spread.
Other failures came before, when Republicans in Georgia refused to accept federal dollars to increase the number of people eligible to get health care coverage through Medicaid, said Joyce Barlow, an Albany-based registered nurse and candidate for the Georgia House seat.
“Instead of taking action, Trump and Kemp have refused to create a real plan, and they’re just extending wishful thinking,” Barlow said.
Barlow said hospitals in Albany and other parts of rural Georgia are still overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and in need of personal protective equipment.
Electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would ensure a better national response to the coronavirus and on health care overall, Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said.
“Unlike Trump, they want to build on Obamacare, not tear it down,” she said.
