RNC notebook: Pre-show features videos submitted by Georgia lawmakers

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, one of Loeffler’s opponents in November, submitted a video that is scheduled to air during tonight’s pre-show.

Perdue’s video:

Democrats say Trump, Republicans have failed on health care

Georgia Democrats say President Donald Trump, Gov. Brian Kemp other other Republican leaders have cost people their lives in the coronavirus pandemic by failing to come up with an effective strategy for fighting its spread.

Other failures came before, when Republicans in Georgia refused to accept federal dollars to increase the number of people eligible to get health care coverage through Medicaid, said Joyce Barlow, an Albany-based registered nurse and candidate for the Georgia House seat.

“Instead of taking action, Trump and Kemp have refused to create a real plan, and they’re just extending wishful thinking,” Barlow said.

Barlow said hospitals in Albany and other parts of rural Georgia are still overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and in need of personal protective equipment.

Electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would ensure a better national response to the coronavirus and on health care overall, Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said.

“Unlike Trump, they want to build on Obamacare, not tear it down,” she said.