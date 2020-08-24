RNC notebook: GA GOP Chairman Shafer casts delegate votes for Trump

With brief remarks and a shout out to the state’s two most prominent Republicans, Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer officially submitted the state’s delegate votes to support President Donald Trump.
“From the Golden Isles to the top of Lookout Mountain, the great state of Georgia — home to Gov. Brian Kemp and our senior United States Sen. David Perdue — is proud to cast every single one of its 76 votes for the renomination of President Donald J. Trump,” Shafer said.
(It didn’t go unnoticed in Georgia GOP circles that Shafer sidestepped mention of U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her rival, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, both Republicans in a bitter election contest.)
Shafer’s brief time in the spotlight during this morning’s roll call of state’s helps kick off a Republican National Convention that so far is devoid of many Georgia voices. So far, the only Georgian slated to speak during prime-time programming is state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat who endorsed Trump earlier this year.
Jones’ remarks are scheduled for this evening.
The U.S. states and territories cast their delegates votes in alphabetical order except for Florida, which was granted permission to wait until later when its delegates could boast they were the ones who put Trump over the threshold needed to officially secure the party nomination.
A win in Florida, which Trump considers his home state, in November is considered essential to the president winning another term in office.
Democratic Party of Georgia chair Nikema Williams greeted the start of the four-day GOP meetup with this message:
“Donald Trump’s dangerous, failed presidency has led to compounded crises of public health, economic collapse, and racial injustice that is endangering lives and livelihoods of working families across our country. Trump’s self-laudatory celebration this week can’t erase 170,000 lives lost under his watch, or bring back the jobs of the many Americans that have become unemployed while Trump cratered our economy. American families are grieving and looking for answers, but all this administration can give them is broken promise after broken promise.”
