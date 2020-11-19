Republicans launch 50-state strategy to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs

“This is the last line of defense to conservative values. If we don’t have a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, they’re going to have a clear path to this nutty agenda.”

Senate Republicans, along with the GOP incumbents, have combined to raise at least $32 million to finance TV ads and expand a get-out-the-vote operation against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The campaigns and their allies have already spent or reserved more than $120 million worth of ads.

The national GOP fundraising effort undercuts a favorite attack of Georgia conservatives, who have long blasted Democrats for taking out-of-state money. Still, it’s not a new trend for state Republicans, who have increasingly expanded their fundraising efforts outside state lines.

An Atlanta Journal Constitution analysis found that about $20 million of the $27 million raised by the Georgia GOP ahead of the Nov. 3 vote came from outside the state. Democrats, too, have raised heaps of cash from donors from across the country.