Pompeo praises Trump administration’s stance on China at Georgia Tech speech

The scrutiny has come amid the backdrop of a deteriorating relationship with China amid increasing tensions over trade, tariffs and the pandemic. In the Georgia runoffs, the Republican incumbents have accused Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of being too cozy with China - an allegation the challengers say is bunk.

During his remarks, Pompeo warned that the Chinese Communist Party was seeking to “penetrate our research institutions” and that tough action is needed to prevent the interference.

“We live in a bit of a fantasy world for the last 40 years. It’s time for the balance to be struck to both maintain our competitive advantage and protect the American advantage from the threats the Chinese Community Party has clearly stated it intends to impose on us.”

Pompeo has faced intense criticism for making partisan-tinged appearances in recent months, including a video address to the Republican National Convention that was taped while he was in Israel that triggered calls for an investigation into whether he defied federal laws that ban political appointees from partisan activities while on official duty.

The secretary of state hasn’t yet directly acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November, though federal agencies are cooperating with the Democrat’s transition team.

In his remarks, he told students to work hard and be transparent.

“Wherever you find yourself, you’ve got to speak, even when sometimes it’s not welcome,” he said, adding: Tell the truth, work hard and keep the faith, and the world will come present you with things that are fulfilling for you.”