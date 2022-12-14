Politically Georgia: Why state Democrats are at a crossroads

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss what’s next for state Democrats after demoralizing defeats in every statewide race but the U.S. Senate contest.
Plus, our insiders dive into a memo from Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign about the Republican’s 2022 victory.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
The Latest