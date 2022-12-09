Politically Georgia: Why moderate voters are suddenly the rage

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, and Tia Mitchell unpack the 2022 elections and share their most surreal moments from the campaign trail.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.
We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author