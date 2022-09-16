ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Is the race for governor tightening?

Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are the major-party candidates in Georgia’s race for governor.

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are the major-party candidates in Georgia’s race for governor.

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Join Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss the latest developments in the race for governor, U.S. Senate and key down-ballot races.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently 19h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by reducing personal debts while in office
23h ago
Bill Browder has worked to avenge the murder of his colleague, Sergei Magnitsky, by campaigning for legislation to freeze the foreign assets of human rights violators. Photos: courtesy Bill Browder

Credit: Bill Browder

Putin’s Achilles heel: Bill Browder shows how to punish dictators
21h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
16h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
16h ago
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
5m ago
The Latest
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
7m ago
The Jolt: New polls show Georgia governor’s race too close to call
23h ago
Politically Georgia: The Senate debate is on. Here’s what to expect.
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
15h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
19h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top