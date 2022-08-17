ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Giuliani has a court date in Atlanta

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, on Nov. 19, 2020. Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse on Aug. 17, 2022, to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

In the latest Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Rudy Giuliani has become a target in the Fulton County special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat.

If you have questions or comments for Greg and Patricia, call the Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5294 to leave your message and we’ll respond on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

