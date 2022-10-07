ajc logo
Politically Georgia: A defiant Herschel Walker rejects abortion allegations

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Herschel Walker’s efforts to sidestep the abortion allegations that plunged his Senate campaign into turmoil.

Plus, our insiders answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

You’re invited to come to a live taping of the Politically Georgia podcast this Tuesday. For all the details on how to join us, go to live.ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

