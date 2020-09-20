Perdue supports Trump’s push for Supreme Court vote this year

So far, two Republican senators have opposed McConnell’s plan to move forward with a nomination before the Nov. 3 election: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Both noted that Senate Republicans blocked Obama’s nominee to fill a vacancy in 2016, Merrick Garland, because they said it was too close to the presidential election.

Other GOP senators in close races, including fellow Georgian Kelly Loeffler, have signaled their support for a swift vote.

Democrats were poised to blast Perdue as a hypocrite. In 2016, he repeatedly endorsed McConnell’s effort to reject a vote on Garland, saying at one point that “no Supreme Court nominee should be considered by the Senate before the next president is sworn into office.”'

Perdue was “ADAMANT in 2016 that, as a matter of principle, a SCOTUS confirmation mustn’t proceed in an Election Year,” Ossoff tweeted before Perdue announced his decision. “I fully expect him to violate his so-called ‘principles’ within days, if not hours.”

Polls show a close race between Perdue and Ossoff, who owns an investigative journalism firm, and the Republican can ill afford to infuriate the conservative voters he’s long courted. Still, he risks alienating moderate voters, particularly in Atlanta’s suburbs, who helped Democrats flip a congressional seat in 2018 and nearly defeat Republican Brian Kemp.

In a statement, Perdue said he had little other choice to fend off Democrats who want to “radically reshape our nation’s highest court.”

“If Democrats take control of the Senate, they have said they will add four seats and pack it with activist judges,” he said. "The choice for the future of the Supreme Court is clear, and our nation’s founding principles are at stake.”