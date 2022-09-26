Pence to raise cash for key Georgia Republicans in October

The event was Pence’s biggest break from Trump and illustrated the growing proxy fight between establishment forces who rallied behind Kemp and the Trump loyalists who sought to remake the state GOP in the former president’s mold.

The governor and his allies routed the Trump-endorsed candidates a few days later, and Perdue has since pledged his support to the incumbent, though he hasn’t held a public event for Kemp since his defeat.

Jones’ ties to Pence have also surfaced in the race for lieutenant governor, as his Democratic opponent Charlie Bailey has sought to remind voters of Jones’ role as a “fake” elector for Trump.

Harper and Jones were among legislators who traveled to Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, to take part in a fundraiser hosted by Pence. Jones carried with him a letter signed by 16 legislators pressing Pence to delay certifying the election results, but never delivered it.