Ossoff to join Macon unity rally targeted by antisemitic attacks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is set to deliver keynote remarks at a unity rally in a Macon synagogue that was one of two Georgia congregations targeted with antisemitic attacks by a group of Neo-Nazis.

Ossoff, the first Jewish U.S. senator in state history, will join other community leaders at the “Service of Love and Unity” at Temple Beth Israel at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

About a dozen members of an antisemitic hate group gathered outside the synagogue last week, where they hung a life-sized doll of an observant Jew in effigy and hurled epithets at members of the congregation.

The group later drove to metro Atlanta to wave Nazi flags outside the Chabad of Cobb, a congregation in east Cobb County, for about three hours.

ExploreChristian lawmaker: ‘How could they do this to my synagogue?’

The attacks, along with antisemitic flyers distributed recently in several Georgia communities, were roundly rebuked by Georgia political leaders, community advocates and neighbors.

They’ve also brought new attention to stalled legislation that would make antisemitism part of Georgia’s hate crimes law.

The Macon unity rally is one of several planned around the state. Cobb County Faith Communities is holding a “prayer and action” session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the East Cobb United Methodist Church Sanctuary in support of the Jewish community.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Child's body found decaying in closet of abandoned DeKalb apartment
