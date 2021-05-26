Warnock, Ossoff press for a new path to expand Georgia’s Medicaid

The two also said they were investigating “other strategies that would provide coverage to beneficiaries in the coverage gap” so long as the legislation mirrors Medicaid benefits by ensuring there are no premiums and limited cost-sharing.

Read the letter

“Closing the coverage gap and providing more Americans with quality, affordable health care coverage is the most effective policy to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities and would be a major step towards decreasing the high rates of uninsured Americans in non-expansion states,” the two wrote.

‘We have a duty’

It’s not clear how the Democrats in the evenly-divided chamber plan to clear a filibuster that takes 60 votes to overcome, though the two could try to insert the language in the $1.7 trillion infrastructure package that’s still in the works.

The letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, adds a new wrinkle in the ongoing political debate over healthcare policy in Georgia.

Like other Republican leaders, Gov. Brian Kemp sharply criticized Medicaid expansion. During his 2018 campaign, he promised instead to back what he called an innovative conservative approach to cover more of Georgia’s poor.

Months after he took office, the Republican unveiled a narrowly tailored initiative to add an estimated 50,000 poor Georgians to the rolls over the course of two years. He framed it as a way to help “hardworking Georgians climb the ladder” by adding a work or activity requirement.

But the Biden administration earlier this year put Kemp’s unconventional proposal on hold indefinitely. And he’s faced more calls for Georgia to join the 38 states that have already expanded their Medicaid programs as a global health crisis has strained the state’s healthcare system.

Ossoff and Warnock wrote that closing that gap would be the “most effective policy to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities” that’s stressing Georgia’s healthcare system.

“We have a duty to our constituents and a duty to those suffering from a lack of access to health care to provide for them when they are in need,” the two Democratic senators wrote.