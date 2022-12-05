On the Georgia Trail: Warnock, Walker rally voters with runoff eve events

“We’re preparing for it to be a close race that could go deep into the night,” said Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State’s office. “We have to plan for every eventuality.”

Warnock to union organizers: ‘I have Herschel Walker now right where I want him.’

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock started his day with an appeal to union members at a metro Atlanta UPS hub, where he credited organized labor as the foundation of the “strength of our economy and the strength of our country.”

“You can’t say you believe in the dignity of work and not support the dignity of workers,” the Democrat said at the event with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

Through its political action committee, the Teamsters has about 40 people in Georgia contacting the union’s members in Georgia to canvass for Warnock, according to Teamsters Local 728 vice president Chuck Stiles.

Warnock fortified support from the Teamsters by supporting legislation last year to fund assistance for struggling multi-employer pension funds including the Teamsters pension.

”I have Herschel Walker now right where I want him, because this race is about me and him -- who’s qualified to represent the 11 million people of Georgia for the next six years,” Warnock said.