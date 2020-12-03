Obama to join virtual rally Friday with Democratic Senate candidates

Obama will also highlight Monday’s deadline to register to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs, which will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Along with the candidates, he’ll be joined at the event by Stacey Abrams and U.S. Rep.-elect Nikema Williams, the chair of the state Democratic party.

He’s expected to focus on the “high stakes of Georgia’s Senate races for the country’s future and the importance of signing up to volunteer,” according to state party officials.