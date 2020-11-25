New questions surface about David Perdue’s involvement in stock trades

The Times wrote: “Mr. Perdue then contacted his wealth manager at Goldman Sachs, Robert Hutchinson, and instructed him to sell a little more than $1 million worth of Cardlytics shares, or about 20 percent of his position, three of the people said. One person familiar with the inquiry into Mr. Perdue’s trades said that the conversation was memorialized in an internal Goldman Sachs record later obtained by the F.B.I.”

The article says that the investigation was ultimately closed with no finding of wrongdoing by Perdue. That falls in line with what he has said all along — that various federal agencies that looked into his coronavirus trades found no laws were broken.

But the Times’ passage also adds a new wrinkle to what the senator told his constituents and media organizations about those trades — that he did not control how his portfolio is managed.

“In the last five years, I’ve had outside professionals that manage my personal affairs,” Perdue said during a March interview with Nexstar Media Group. “I don’t deal with it on a day-to-day basis. I think if you look through that period of time, you will find purchases and sales just like you would last year this time or any other time.”

His spokeswoman, Cherie Gillan, in April told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Since coming to the U.S. Senate in 2015, Sen. Perdue has always had an outside adviser managing his personal finances, and he is not involved in day-to-day decisions. For the past five years, the senator has fully complied with federal law and all Senate ethics requirements.”

Perdue’s team said all that is true. His decision to sell off the Cardlytics shares was based on advice he received from his money manager in October 2019, which the Times article also recounts. The timing of the trade coming within two days of the email from Grimes — a message reportedly sent in error — was just coincidence, Perdue’s representatives said.

Still, the apparent inconsistency has provided new fodder for Democrats in crafting opposition messaging against Perdue ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff that will determine whether Republicans maintain Senate control. Democrats need to unseat both Perdue and fellow Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler to flip the chamber.

“Today’s report reveals he’s been lying all along, and that federal investigators found Senator Perdue did personally direct his own stock trades,” Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff, said in a statement Wednesday. “Perdue’s misconduct is repeated and flagrant.”

Various groups tied to the Democratic Party also weighed in critically, and the matter is expected to follow both Perdue and Loeffler, whose trading at the start of the coronavirus outbreak was also scrutinized. Both decided to sell off a majority of their holdings in individual companies’ stocks in hopes of moving past the controversy.

But they didn’t get rid of it all. Perdue still holds shares in Cardlytics that in May were worth $3.3 million. The company’s value has increased since then.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.

Explore Kelly Loeffler says she will stop trading stocks in individual companies