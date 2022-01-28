New polls trigger new GOP battle in Georgia governor race

“David Perdue is the only thing standing in the way of a RED Georgia in 2022,” Kemp spokesman Cody Hall wrote on social media. “Does he care about more about himself or the future of our state?”

The governor’s campaign followed up with a note to donors arguing that he’s the “best-positioned Republican” to defeat Abrams in November.

“Perdue’s primary campaign message has been that he is the only candidate who can beat Stacey Abrams in November,” the campaign wrote in the memo. “Public data, by reputable polling firms, continues to show that is simply not true.”

Caption May 18, 2019 Savannah - Senator David Perdue speaks during 2019 GAGOP State Convention at Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah on Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 1,000 conservative activists gathered Saturday to plot the Georgia GOPâs strategy for next yearâs presidential election and select a new leader who will help steer the partyâs course. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption May 18, 2019 Savannah - Senator David Perdue speaks during 2019 GAGOP State Convention at Savannah International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah on Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 1,000 conservative activists gathered Saturday to plot the Georgia GOPâs strategy for next yearâs presidential election and select a new leader who will help steer the partyâs course. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Perdue’s campaign, meanwhile, found reason to be encouraged by the results. His aides highlighted Kemp’s unfavorable rating among Republican primary voters and Perdue’s double-digit increase in support compared with a December poll by Fox 5 News.

“Perdue has not yet begun his paid media efforts,” read the memo. “When Perdue begins running paid advertising and informing voters of Trump’s endorsement, this primary will continue to overwhelmingly move in Perdue’s direction.”

Austin Chambers, one of Perdue’s top strategists, made a bolder prediction.

“Perdue will win the primary by more than 14 points.”