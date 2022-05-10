New auto plant could recenter Kemp’s 2022 economic pitch

The governor is sure to leverage the development at a crucial time for his campaign. Far ahead in the polls and in fundraising, Kemp wants to extinguish any chance for Perdue to land in a costly June runoff. To do that, he needs to ensure he finishes with more than 50% of the vote.

Kemp has embraced a take-no-prisoners approach, flooding the airwaves with ads while soaking up attention for a spate of bill signings and executive actions. He’s approved a rollback of gun restrictions and inked an income tax cut – in Perdue’s hometown – to run up the tally.

His economic message has largely focused on his decision to aggressively reopen Georgia’s economy early in the pandemic, despite criticism from then-President Donald Trump and others. If the Hyundai projected is cemented before the May 24 primary, as some officials expect, expect it to become a part of his closing pitch.

Perdue, on the other hand, can’t attack the project as readily as he targeted Rivian.

After all, it was his first-cousin Sonny Perdue who landed the first Kia auto plant during his 2006 campaign for another term as governor. As news of the second auto project circulated, Perdue focused on his anti-abortion stance and steered clear of Hyundai talk.

Kemp, meanwhile, fell back on a favorite line used by another predecessor, Gov. Nathan Deal.

“When you are the number one state in the country for business,” he said at his ceremonial Capitol office, “you have a lot of great companies looking here.”