ajc logo
X

Micron chipmaker to open Atlanta center creating 500 jobs

A Micron facility.
Caption
A Micron facility.

Credit: Fil

Credit: Fil

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Micron Technology, the last major U.S. maker of semiconductors for computer memory, will open a research center in Midtown Atlanta that will create about 500 jobs.

The Idaho-based company said Monday the new development will open in January 2022 and will include offices, a data center and research and development operations.

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the company’s announcement as a sign of the state’s economic strength at a time when manufacturers are facing a shortage in computer chips.

“I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta,” Kemp said, “and to seeing the innovative solutions that will come from this brand new, world-class technology center.”

Micron executive Scott DeBoer said the company was drawn to Atlanta’s diverse high-tech infrastructure, which offers a way to “expand our talent pool with people who can bring different ideas, backgrounds and experiences” to the process.

It’s not immediately clear what incentives were offered to recruit the firm.

Micron recently said it would spend $150 billion over the next decade and lobbied government leaders to provide more tax breaks and incentives to ensure that the money is spent in the U.S.

It’s among the American-based tech giants that house extensive research facilities in the U.S. but outsource most of the manufacturing. Micron’s semiconductors are now built in Asia, and Bloomberg reported only 2% of memory chips are produced in the U.S.

Tech companies have rallied around a measure aiming to bring back the industry by providing $52 billion in incentives to encourage U.S. businesses to produce more semiconductors.

The measure cleared the Senate in June with support from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, but it’s stalled in the House amid a broader debate about economic incentives.

About the Author

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Jolt: Another billion dollar election year in Georgia?
2h ago
David Perdue is running for Georgia governor. Now what?
3h ago
David Perdue plans to run for governor in 2022
19h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top