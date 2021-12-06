Micron chipmaker to open Atlanta center creating 500 jobs

It’s not immediately clear what incentives were offered to recruit the firm.

Micron recently said it would spend $150 billion over the next decade and lobbied government leaders to provide more tax breaks and incentives to ensure that the money is spent in the U.S.

It’s among the American-based tech giants that house extensive research facilities in the U.S. but outsource most of the manufacturing. Micron’s semiconductors are now built in Asia, and Bloomberg reported only 2% of memory chips are produced in the U.S.

Tech companies have rallied around a measure aiming to bring back the industry by providing $52 billion in incentives to encourage U.S. businesses to produce more semiconductors.

The measure cleared the Senate in June with support from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, but it’s stalled in the House amid a broader debate about economic incentives.