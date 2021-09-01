Loeffler’s voting group launches ‘Red Belt Blitz’ in north Georgia

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s conservative voter mobilization group aims to capitalize on the surge of growth in Atlanta’s northern exurbs and beyond with a new effort to register and energize residents in a five-county stretch.
The Greater Georgia group kicked off a “Red Belt Blitz” in Bartow, Cherokee, Floyd, Forsyth and Hall counties, a six-figure initiative that’s part of broader goal to motivate 100,000 additional conservative voters ahead of the 2022 election.
“It’s an unprecedented effort we haven’t had on our side,” said Loeffler. “We’ve seen the left out-register us in the 2020 cycle. That’s why it’s important for us to put our resources and efforts toward this new voter registration effort.”
Loeffler launched the organization shortly after her defeat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in January’s runoff as a GOP answer to the Fair Fight Action voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams. It faced its first test in a recent low-profile state legislative special election that Republicans easily held.
“We ran digital ads, pushed texts, emails and logged hundreds of thousands of touches that created an overwhelming win,” Loeffler said. “This mobilization is entirely possible again if we organize. And that’s what we’re doing right now in north metro Atlanta.”
The blitz targets some of the state’s most booming counties, all GOP strongholds key to the party’s 2022 fortunes. Newly released U.S. Census data showed that Forsyth grew by 43% over the last decade, making it one of the fastest growing large counties in the nation.
Loeffler, who hasn’t ruled out a rematch against Warnock next year, said even mobilizing a small fraction of disengaged conservatives could make a difference with election margins in Georgia so tight.
“We’re keeping the tent up – we’re not taking it down – and that’s how we’re going to grow it.”
