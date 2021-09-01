Loeffler’s voting group launches ‘Red Belt Blitz’ in north Georgia

The Greater Georgia group kicked off a “Red Belt Blitz” in Bartow, Cherokee, Floyd, Forsyth and Hall counties, a six-figure initiative that’s part of broader goal to motivate 100,000 additional conservative voters ahead of the 2022 election.

“It’s an unprecedented effort we haven’t had on our side,” said Loeffler. “We’ve seen the left out-register us in the 2020 cycle. That’s why it’s important for us to put our resources and efforts toward this new voter registration effort.”