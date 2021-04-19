Loeffler’s group bashes ‘All-Star strikeout squad’ with Truist billboards

Abrams and other Democratic leaders have urged major events and conferences who are critical of the law to stay in Georgia and finance efforts to fight the restrictions rather than boycott the state.

Loeffler started Greater Georgia shortly after she was defeated by Warnock in the January runoff to serve as the conservative counterweight to Abrams’ influential Fair Fight voting rights group. She is among several prominent Republicans weighing a challenge against Warnock.

She has also pushed back on calls by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans to protest Major League Baseball’s decision by protesting America’s pastime.

The former senator, who recently sold her stake in Atlanta’s WNBA franchise, urged supporters to instead cheer the Braves to a World Series berth to force MLB to hold its championship event in Georgia.

Greater Georgia’s digital ad