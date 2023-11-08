LISTEN: Will Savannah mayor’s decisive victory set him up for a 2026 run?

It didn’t matter. Johnson scored an easy reelection victory Tuesday in a race that could set him up for a statewide run in 2026. On Tuesday’s edition of the Politically Georgia on WABE, the team discusses Johnson’s future ahead of his decisive win.

They’re joined by veteran Republican strategist Stephen Lawson, who argues that GOP politicians who don’t take a more “empathetic” approach to abortion rights will continue to suffer at the polls.

Plus, the team discusses why Republican Rep. Rich McCormick is leading the charge to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her sharp criticism of Israel.

