BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed big rig causing delays on I-285 South in DeKalb

LISTEN: Will Savannah mayor’s decisive victory set him up for a 2026 run?

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Political Insider
By
54 minutes ago
X

Savannah Alderman Kesha Gibson-Carter campaigned against Savannah Mayor Van Johnson for almost two years, swamping social media with criticism of the incumbent and even organizing protests at his events.

It didn’t matter. Johnson scored an easy reelection victory Tuesday in a race that could set him up for a statewide run in 2026. On Tuesday’s edition of the Politically Georgia on WABE, the team discusses Johnson’s future ahead of his decisive win.

They’re joined by veteran Republican strategist Stephen Lawson, who argues that GOP politicians who don’t take a more “empathetic” approach to abortion rights will continue to suffer at the polls.

Plus, the team discusses why Republican Rep. Rich McCormick is leading the charge to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her sharp criticism of Israel.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden30m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden
30m ago
The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
LISTEN: Will DeKalb’s CEO run for Georgia governor?
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top