LISTEN: Why were videos leaked in Fulton election case?

A leak of discovery materials in Fulton County’s election-interference case against Donald Trump and his allies has sparked a frenzy of finger-pointing and legal filings at the courthouse.

On this edition of Politically Georgia on WABE, veteran reporter Tamar Hallerman joins the team to discuss the fallout of the leaked proffer videos of interviews with four Trump co-defendants -- and why they might have been released to media outlets.

The hosts also discuss the surprise budget compromise in Congress that avoids a government shutdown. And immigration attorney Charles Kuck joins the podcast to explore the state of affairs at the Southern border.