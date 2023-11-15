LISTEN: Why were videos leaked in Fulton election case?

A leak of discovery materials in Fulton County’s election-interference case against Donald Trump and his allies has sparked a frenzy of finger-pointing and legal filings at the courthouse.

On this edition of Politically Georgia on WABE, veteran reporter Tamar Hallerman joins the team to discuss the fallout of the leaked proffer videos of interviews with four Trump co-defendants -- and why they might have been released to media outlets.

The hosts also discuss the surprise budget compromise in Congress that avoids a government shutdown. And immigration attorney Charles Kuck joins the podcast to explore the state of affairs at the Southern border.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

