LISTEN: The Georgia races for 2026 are already heating up

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Georgia GOP convention might as well have been the opening bell for the 2026 campaigns.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the behind-the-scenes maneuvering underway for the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Plus, Greg and Patricia give you their who’s up and who’s down for the week and answer your questions from the Listener Mailbag. If you have a question for the Politically Georgia podcast, you can call the 24-hour hotline and leave your question for us to play back and answer on next Friday’s episode. 404-526-AJCP.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

