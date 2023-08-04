LISTEN: The 2026 dominoes are already falling in Georgia

The 2024 election is more than a year away, but some Georgia politicians are making moves with 2026 in mind.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at what could become the most competitive races in the next two election cycles.

Plus, as former President Donald Trump is indicted for the third time, does the timing make things easier for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis if she chooses to indict?

Hear Greg and Patricia’s who’s up and who’s down for the week and answers to listener questions called into the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (404)526-AJCP.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

