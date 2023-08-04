LISTEN: The 2026 dominoes are already falling in Georgia

The 2024 election is more than a year away, but some Georgia politicians are making moves with 2026 in mind.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at what could become the most competitive races in the next two election cycles.

Plus, as former President Donald Trump is indicted for the third time, does the timing make things easier for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis if she chooses to indict?

Hear Greg and Patricia’s who’s up and who’s down for the week and answers to listener questions called into the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (404)526-AJCP.

