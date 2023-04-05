LISTEN: One on one with Andre Dickens

On Friday’s episode, Patricia will be joined by Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman for a close look at the indictment of former President Donald Trump -- and the impact it could have on the Fulton County probe.

If you have a question for our hosts about the Fulton case, call the Politically Georgia 24-hour Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5237 and record your questions. We will answer your question on Friday’s special episode.