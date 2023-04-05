X

LISTEN: One on one with Andre Dickens

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

In the latest Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein interviews Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens bout a wide variety of concerns over Atlanta’s planned public safety center.

Plus, AJC reporters Riley Bunch and Jeremey Redmond talk to the mayor about the financial and environmental impacts the safety center will have in the community.

On Friday’s episode, Patricia will be joined by Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman for a close look at the indictment of former President Donald Trump -- and the impact it could have on the Fulton County probe.

If you have a question for our hosts about the Fulton case, call the Politically Georgia 24-hour Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5237 and record your questions. We will answer your question on Friday’s special episode.

Listen and subscribe to Politically for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Kemp vetoes bill requiring lawmaker approval for college tuition hikes
