LISTEN: Inside Donald Trump’s defiant return to Georgia

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A visit by Donald Trump. A battle between far-right activists and more mainstream conservatives. An early test of the 2024 campaign trail.

More than 2,000 Georgia GOP delegates gathered in Columbus over the weekend to elect a new party chair, debate policy issues and hear from former President Donald Trump and two other White House contenders.

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the two-day event. You’ll hear interviews with two members of the U.S. House, activists and party officials.

And we’ll delve into Trump’s first speech in Georgia since announcing his comeback bid -- and his first public appearance since federal prosecutors charged him with mishandling classified documents.

Plus, our insiders bring you key moments from speeches from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. You’ll also hear from members of the Georgia delegation, top party officials, and grassroots activists.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (404) 526-AJCP (2527). We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

