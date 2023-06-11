LISTEN: Inside Donald Trump’s defiant return to Georgia

A visit by Donald Trump. A battle between far-right activists and more mainstream conservatives. An early test of the 2024 campaign trail.

More than 2,000 Georgia GOP delegates gathered in Columbus over the weekend to elect a new party chair, debate policy issues and hear from former President Donald Trump and two other White House contenders.

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the two-day event. You’ll hear interviews with two members of the U.S. House, activists and party officials.

And we’ll delve into Trump’s first speech in Georgia since announcing his comeback bid -- and his first public appearance since federal prosecutors charged him with mishandling classified documents.

Plus, our insiders bring you key moments from speeches from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. You’ll also hear from members of the Georgia delegation, top party officials, and grassroots activists.

