LISTEN: How will Georgia leaders combat hate crimes?

The “Heil Hitler” message projected on a busy highway overpass in Cobb County over the weekend was just the latest incident in a spate of rising antisemitic and racist attacks.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, which debuted Monday on WABE, the hosts discuss how state elected officials plan to respond.

The crew also discuss the Georgia fallout over former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to drop out of the race. And how Georgia lawmakers are responding to the federal order that tossed out the state’s political boundaries.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

