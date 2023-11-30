LISTEN: How egos, grudges and backdoor deals shape Georgia’s mapmaking

Porter likened the process to an intensely personal and complicated version of “shifting deck chairs.” And he noted that even though Republicans run the Legislature, Democrats sometimes get in on the act, too.

“Don’t kid yourself,” he said. “Democrats are walking in the backdoor to cut deals.”

You’ll also hear our wrap-up from Martha Dalton of the emotional three-day celebration of the life of Rosalynn Carter, who was laid to rest in the family burial ground in Plains this week.

Plus, we’ll give you a look at the state Senate’s approval of a pro-Israel resolution and a preview of Thursday’s unusual debate between GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

