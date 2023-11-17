LISTEN: How baseball’s All-Star game became a political football in Georgia

Now that the league has decided to return the game to Truist Park in 2025, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz joined Politically Georgia on WABE to talk about the political gamesmanship behind the decision.

“It was almost like a rhetorical food fight, between the Democrats and the Republicans,” said Anulewicz, a Smyrna Democrat whose district includes the ballpark.

She also discusses whether she believes the Democratic attempts to frame the law as “Jim Crow 2.0″ backfired. And she describes the fraught environment at the Capitol ahead of a special legislative redistricting session.

Then, the crew explores how a deal to prevent a government shutdown was signed, sealed and delivered. We recap a whirlwind week in Congress and what it took to get the funding to keep the government running on President Joe Biden’s desk.

And we discuss why one defendant in Fulton County’s election interference case could be thrown into jail.

Plus, it’s Friday, which means we answer your questions from the listener mailbag and go through ‘who’s up and who’s down.’

