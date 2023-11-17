LISTEN: How baseball’s All-Star game became a political football in Georgia

Republicans immediately cried foul when Major League Baseball decided to yank the All-Star game from Georgia two years ago to protest a new state election law.

But the decision also upset many state Democrats, who objected to the sweeping Republican-backed voting overhaul but also wanted to keep a premier event – and the economic activity it would generate – in metro Atlanta.

Now that the league has decided to return the game to Truist Park in 2025, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz joined Politically Georgia on WABE to talk about the political gamesmanship behind the decision.

“It was almost like a rhetorical food fight, between the Democrats and the Republicans,” said Anulewicz, a Smyrna Democrat whose district includes the ballpark.

She also discusses whether she believes the Democratic attempts to frame the law as “Jim Crow 2.0″ backfired. And she describes the fraught environment at the Capitol ahead of a special legislative redistricting session.

Then, the crew explores how a deal to prevent a government shutdown was signed, sealed and delivered. We recap a whirlwind week in Congress and what it took to get the funding to keep the government running on President Joe Biden’s desk.

And we discuss why one defendant in Fulton County’s election interference case could be thrown into jail.

Plus, it’s Friday, which means we answer your questions from the listener mailbag and go through ‘who’s up and who’s down.’

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

