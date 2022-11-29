BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
ajc logo
X

Key aides to Kemp, Jones launch new firm

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Two key aides to Gov. Brian Kemp and incoming Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are banding together to create a new firm after their clients won election battles for statewide offices.

Cody Hall and Stephen Lawson on Tuesday launched Full Focus Communications to cater to corporate, nonprofit and political clients.

Hall is a longtime Kemp deputy who also serves as the governor’s political adviser through a newly created fundraising mechanism that can collect unlimited donations.

Lawson was a consultant for Jones’ campaign for Georgia’s No. 2 job and Tyler Harper’s successful quest for agriculture commissioner. A former aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lawson also is a strategist for 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker outside group.

The firm specializes in crisis communications, media relations and coalition building. It will not engage in lobbying.

Kemp called Hall a “trusted leader on my staff who I could always count on to give honest advice.” Jones said Lawson “played a huge role in the success of our campaign” and will continue to advise him after he’s sworn in.

The two are likely to play an increasingly important role as Kemp’s national profile rises following his victory over Stacey Abrams in November – and Harper and Jones jockey for position ahead of a tumultuous 2026 campaign.

“We don’t only bring political expertise, but we have political wins under our belt,” said Hall. “Many treat earned media as a ‘stop the bleeding’ issue. But we bring results to the table.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
2h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
1h ago
The Jolt: Warnock rallies weekend voters, but Walker is out of sight
Georgia authorities urged to probe Herschel Walker’s Texas tax break
Featured

Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
1h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top