Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency

Gov. Brian Kemp tapped a veteran Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer with more than three decades of experience at the law enforcement agency as its new director.

The Department of Public Safety’s board voted unanimously in a specially called meeting Saturday to confirm Christopher Hosey, the agency’s assistant director, to the leadership post.

Hosey will succeed Mike Register, who announced last month he will leave the GBI to return to his former position as Cobb County’s public safety director. Hosey is set to begin Aug. 1.

In his June resignation letter to Kemp, Register said Hosey is “more than capable” of leading the GBI into the future.

Hosey’s career with the GBI began in 1987 when he served as a narcotics agent, and he served stints as an investigator in Statesboro, Thomaston, Greenville and Savannah before joining the investigative division in 2012 at the agency’s Atlanta headquarters, where he led the GBI’s drug-related probes and the training unit.

He was promoted to deputy director of investigations in 2020 and then assistant director in 2022.

The governor said he was impressed by Hosey’s “wealth of institutional knowledge and skill.”

“I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service,” said Kemp.