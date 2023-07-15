BreakingNews
Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency

Credit: File

Credit: File

Political Insider
By
46 minutes ago
X

Gov. Brian Kemp tapped a veteran Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer with more than three decades of experience at the law enforcement agency as its new director.

The Department of Public Safety’s board voted unanimously in a specially called meeting Saturday to confirm Christopher Hosey, the agency’s assistant director, to the leadership post.

Hosey will succeed Mike Register, who announced last month he will leave the GBI to return to his former position as Cobb County’s public safety director. Hosey is set to begin Aug. 1.

In his June resignation letter to Kemp, Register said Hosey is “more than capable” of leading the GBI into the future.

Hosey’s career with the GBI began in 1987 when he served as a narcotics agent, and he served stints as an investigator in Statesboro, Thomaston, Greenville and Savannah before joining the investigative division in 2012 at the agency’s Atlanta headquarters, where he led the GBI’s drug-related probes and the training unit.

He was promoted to deputy director of investigations in 2020 and then assistant director in 2022.

The governor said he was impressed by Hosey’s “wealth of institutional knowledge and skill.”

“I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service,” said Kemp.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

Credit: Hampton Police Department

UPDATE: Suspect identified, still at large in mass shooting that left four dead in Henry
1h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
11h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE | A preteen’s take on history: America moving forward, slowly
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC staff

‘He kept them straight’: Political journalist Shipp praised at funeral
23h ago
Georgia honors new K-9 officers with police badges
The Jolt: It’s a new day for Georgia as Christine King Farris lies in state
Featured

Credit: Bill Torpy

Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
Could historic flooding happen in metro Atlanta? It did, in 2009
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top