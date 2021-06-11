Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta next week to promote coronavirus vaccination

Nationally, healthcare providers administered an average of about 1.14 million doses per day over the last week. That’s about a 66 percent decrease from the peak of 3.38 million reported on April 13.

Harris’ visit is part of President Joe Biden’s “National Month of Action” initiative to meet his goal of partly vaccinating at least 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

The White House has announced free childcare for parents while they receive their doses, outlined splashy incentives from private companies such as free sports tickets and launched a canvassing program that sends thousands of people door-to-door in neighborhoods near walk-in clinics to encourage residents to get their shots.

So far, at least 13 states have met Biden’s Independence Day goal: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.