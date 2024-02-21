Jack Smith’s office interviewed Kemp in 2020 election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp said he spoke with the investigators with the special counsel prosecuting former President Donald Trump on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election.

Kemp told CNN that he spoke with Jack Smith’s office months ago about the same issues that he was questioned about in 2022 by the Fulton County special grand jury: “That I follow the law and the Constitution and answered all their questions truthfully.”

The second-term Republican is expected to be a key witness in Fulton County’s election-interference trial against Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants because for his role in resisting Trump’s demands to overturn his defeat.