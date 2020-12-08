In memo, Georgia Democrats outline Senate strategy for final push

Led by runoff director Jonae Wartel, the “first-of-its-kind” coordinated campaign is promoting Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as a joint ticket, since both would have to defeat U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5 for Democrats to win control of the Senate.

Door-to-door campaigning resumed in November after a months-long hiatus with canvassers adhering to safety guidelines, along with phone banking, digital messaging and other forms of voter outreach.