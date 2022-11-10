In first runoff ad, Senate Republicans slam ‘great actor’ Warnock

The ads are designed to boost GOP nominee Herschel Walker, a former football player, in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Brian Kemp and his allies framed Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey” with attacks that helped bring down her favorability ratings. Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker often describes Warnock as a “Marxist” and rubber-stamp for Biden but hasn’t played up the Hollywood line.

The mention of “great actor” also invokes another favorite angle of attack for Republicans. In March 2020, Warnock’s then-wife described him as a “great actor” in police footage of a dispute in which she claimed he ran over her foot.

Warnock wasn’t charged with a crime, and medical officials didn’t find visible signs of injury to the foot. Warnock told the AJC the allegations “didn’t happen.” The bodycam footage of the dispute has been used by other GOP groups in ads for weeks.

The NRSC’s ad is among the first in a wave of new paid advertising that will dominate the airwaves and digital media in the runup to the Dec. 6 runoff.