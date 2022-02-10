How a rabbi’s shofar blast made history in Georgia

That’s when he decided to bring the long, winding shofar to the chamber with the approval of House Speaker David Ralston, whose office consulted late Monday with a Jewish veteran of the statehouse before giving the idea his blessing.

“I wanted to use the shofar to allow the members of the Georgia House to pause and imagine how they would take in the moment if they were at the foot of Mt. Sinai when the Ten Commandments were delivered,” Sernovitz said.

After his devotion, Sernovitz was bombarded by legislators who thanked him for his prayer – and peppered him with questions about the shofar. Many had never heard the ancient instrument before.

Later, he blew the shofar in a private meeting with Gov. Brian Kemp.

“The shofar is a battle cry. But It’s also a wakeup call,” Sernovitz said. “I wanted this to be a wakeup call to lawmakers to look beyond their own agendas.”