Herschel Walker on Senate bid: ‘I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore.’

The former football star issued the statement a day after entering the race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, after months of speculation about whether Walker would heed Donald Trump’s pleas for him to join the contest.

Walker’s statement made no reference to the former president or any specific political policies. Instead, the Republican made broader non-contentious promises to “fight to protect the American Dream for everybody” and “stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction.”