‘Help is here.’ Democrats tout start of child tax credit payments in Georgia

The ads, financed by a slate of national Democratic groups, promote the expanded child tax credit that will delivery monthly payments of up to $300 for each dependent child. It’s part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus measure that Democrats passed in March over unified Republican opposition.

“Thanks to Democrats, help is here,” proclaims the ad, which is designed to boost U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath in competitive re-election campaigns next year.