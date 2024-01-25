Georgia’s longest-serving Latino legislator is retiring

That decision set the stage for his history-making 2002 victory as of the first Latinos elected to the state Legislature. The Gwinnett County Democrat will formally announce his retirement Thursday after 22 years in office, making him the longest-serving Hispanic legislator in the Georgia history.

“I think it’s time now,” Marin said during a lengthy interview from his sixth-floor office, where he sounded both wistful about his experience and optimistic about his future. “I’m on top, and I want to leave on top and on my own terms.”

It was a sometimes bumpy road. After he lost his job in the mid-1990s, Marin reinvented himself as a nonprofit consultant, and he later served as executive director for the Mexican Center of Atlanta. In 2001, then-Gov. Roy Barnes named him to a state commission, drawing him deeper into state politics.

When lawmakers overhauled political boundaries across the suburbs that year, a few local leaders encouraged Marin to run for an open state House seat. He was one of a trio of Latino lawmakers elected in 2002. The others were David Casas, a Republican who was elected to the Georgia House; and Sam Zamarripa, a Democrat who won his state Senate race.

Marin, who also goes by Pete, quickly became a force for consensus in a fast-changing Legislature that was shifting from generations of Democratic control to Republican reign. He was also a voice for the growing Latino community, along with other diverse, underrepresented constituencies.

“I hope my legacy has been to build a bridge between all diverse communities and state government,” Marin said. “I came in to help bring more Latinos to the state Capitol, but I also wanted to give a voice to other groups — Vietnamese, Korean, Indian — who felt left out.”

Back then, Gwinnett was a GOP bastion, and Marin’s votes for Democratic policies stirred controversy. He recalled receiving so much hate mail that he told the Mexican Center he would leave the job because he didn’t want to be a distraction. But he quietly built a bipartisan reputation.

“I work with both sides of the aisle. It’s not a secret — a lot of people here know I’m a moderate, a centrist. Both parties have good ideas,” he said. “I’ve voted for Republican policies because I’m a fiscal conservative, I’m pro-family and I’m pro-faith. But there’s plenty in that world I don’t agree on.”

Among his sharpest stances was his outspoken opposition to crackdowns on illegal immigration. He opposed stringent immigration restrictions and efforts to block those who are in the country from receiving a variety of state benefits.

The political tightrope he walked as a moderate Democrat who opposed many GOP policies made him a target during many election cycles. Over his time in the House, he drew five Republican opponents and three Democratic primary rivals, most recently capturing two-thirds of the vote in 2022 over a GOP challenger.

“I haven’t had a free ride,” Marin said as he peered at office walls adorned with pictures of him standing with the likes of both Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a liberal Democrat. “And I thank those who ran against me because it made me strong.”

His district increasingly reflects the demographic tempest that is reshaping Atlanta’s northern suburbs. As white residents move out of Gwinnett, more Black, Korean and Vietnamese residents join the rising numbers of Hispanic residents in the county.

Joel Alvarado, a nonprofit executive, first met Marin in 1999 when he convened a group of Latino leaders to discuss how they could be more involved in local politics.

“I am so proud of who he is and what he has done for Latino representation in Georgia politics,” Alvarado said. “Because of Rep. Marin, Latinos are seen as a critical voting bloc who have a vested interested in a better Georgia.”

He’s also earned admirers from across the aisle. Republican state Sen. Jason Anavitarte said they don’t agree on many policies, but they both share Puerto Rican heritage and a willingness to lean into challenging issues.

“I am grateful for his friendship, our debates, but most importantly him challenging me to be the best leader I can be.”

As his influence grew, Marin said the hardest lesson he learned was juggling his personal life, professional life and political life. It came to a head in 2017 when his son, then 32, died while playing in a baseball game. It was later discovered he had an undiagnosed heart condition.

Marin still struggles with his son’s death, but he found a sense of closure when officials told him and his wife that 32 people were able to benefit from Joel’s status as an organ donor.

“Because I know so many people got something from Joel, that makes me proud,” he said. “We had him for 32 years, and we were so lucky.”

After Joel died, Marin promised his wife that he would retire soon. But in 2020 and 2022 he just wasn’t ready to go. Now he is.

The once-scant Hispanic caucus he helped found now has seven members, with more potentially on the way after this year’s election. He served as one of the 16 Democratic electors who formally confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state in 2020, one of his proudest political achievements.

As he looks back, Marin hopes he can leave fellow lawmakers with a reminder to “take care of your district” and treat each election as another job interview.

“And don’t forget your roots,” he said. “In my 22 years, I’ve been out there for my community. And I hope it shows.”