Georgia U.S. Reps. Hice, Greene explain votes opposing medals for Capitol police

“We’ve got folks who say that Jan. 6 was like a tourist visit,” Johnson said. “And we got folks who are running against the secretary of state in Georgia who deny what happened on Jan. 6 and what happened on Nov. 3. It’s a symptom of the same illness.”

Hice, who is running for Georgia secretary of state, believes the legislation is insufficient because the portion referring to Officer William “Billy” Evans provides “no meaningful explanation of his death as if he was an afterthought,” his office said in a statement.

Hice prefers a bill filed Tuesday as a counteroffer that identifies the person who rammed the vehicle into Evans in April as a supporter of Minister Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. That proposal, sponsored by Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, lists Clyde, Greene and Hice as co-sponsors.

The driver in the April incident suffered from depression and had experienced recent hardships, his family told The Washington Post, although a motive for the attack was unclear. The Nation of Islam expressed sympathy after the assault and noted that the group does not have a history of violence against government entities.

Greene mentioned more rival proposals in outlining her opposition to H.R. 3325.

For example, there is another Gohmert-sponsored bill that awards the gold medals by recognizing officers who died in the line of duty over many years and not just after the Capitol riot. This measure also avoids any mention of the riot itself, going so far as to recognize officers who “passed in January 2021″ without a specific date.

Greene, Clyde and Hice are all co-sponsors of that legislation, too.

Greene also plugged a separate bill she sponsored that would award Congressional Gold Medals to the police departments in Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, cities that saw protests focused on systemic racism turn violent at times in 2020. She blamed vandalism and injuries during those protests on Black Lives Matter activists and antifa groups.