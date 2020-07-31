Georgia to reopen makeshift hospital at World Congress Center next week

The temporary hospital at the sprawling convention center will initially house 60 beds, but can double its capacity if necessary. The state also announced it will expand a $1.2 million arrangement with Grady Memorial Hospital to coordinate care for the state’s COVID-19 patients.

Kemp issued plans earlier this month to re-start the facility at the convention center, which was opened in April and shuttered a month later, to cope with rising numbers of coronavirus cases. His office said it would help hospital systems avoid canceling money-making elective surgeries crucial to their bottom lines.