Georgia Senate: Stacey Abrams at center of latest Loeffler TV attack on Collins

Loeffler’s critics said her remarks smacked of hypocrisy. In 2012, she and other sports executives were quoted supporting the metro Atlanta referendum as a much-needed economic development tool.

“There is no other option for creating jobs in this way right now,” said Loeffler, co-owner of a WNBA franchise, according to the Henry Herald story.

Loeffler and Collins are engaged in a bitter scramble for Republican supporters for the November race, a jumbled 21-candidate special election with no party primaries to filter out nominees. A January runoff between the two top vote-getters is expected.

It drew a rebuke from Abrams, whose spokesman Seth Bringman said the “nasty food fight between Collins and Loeffler about which one of them is besties with Leader Abrams isn’t surprising given that neither of the Republican candidates is focused on helping Georgians recover from COVID-19 and an economy in free fall.”

Abrams, who has endorsed Democrat Raphael Warnock, is a constant presence in the Republican back-and-forth. Earlier this week, Loeffler’s campaign highlighted reports that Stacey helped the WNBA player’s union come up with the show of defiance against her campaign for Senate.

That led to a stinging response from Collins, who is always eager to remind audiences that Abrams and Loeffler also have longstanding ties.

“Gee, Kelly, when was the last time Stacey Abrams was this involved with the @WNBA?” read the retort on social media, which included a photo of Loeffler and Abrams together on the Atlanta Dream’s court in 2018.

See Loeffler’s ad here: