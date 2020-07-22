Georgia Senate: Signs point to a tightening Ossoff-Perdue race

U.S. Sen. David Perdue has long warned he was in for a tough re-election fight in November. A series of developments on Wednesday offer a pointed reminder just how tight the race is shaping up to be.
The day started with word that a group connected with Majority Forward, a super PAC boosting Senate Democratic candidates, will pour $5.2 million into TV ads in Georgia in August to boost Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign against Perdue.
The Republican incumbent, meanwhile, released his third TV ad of the cycle – and the second to take aim at Ossoff, who won his party’s crowded primary outright in June. Speaking direct to camera, Perdue opens by claiming “Ossoff is pushing a socialist agenda, promising free stuff.”
Perdue’s allies in the National Republican Senatorial Committee aren’t taking Ossoff lightly either. The group released a second ad Wednesday claiming the Democrat “cares more about impressing his Hollywood liberal friends than helping Georgia families.”
And Ossoff went on MSNBC hours later to trumpet a poll conducted for his campaign by Garin-Hart-Young Research that shows him deadlocked with Perdue. The poll pegs Ossoff at 45% and Perdue at 44% -- within the margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
“Because Ossoff currently has a name ID deficit with the incumbent, his lead is larger among Georgia voters who know both candidates,” reads the polling memo, “an encouraging sign Ossoff will increase his profile.”