Georgia Senate: Signs point to a tightening Ossoff-Perdue race

The day started with word that a group connected with Majority Forward, a super PAC boosting Senate Democratic candidates, will pour $5.2 million into TV ads in Georgia in August to boost Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign against Perdue.

The Republican incumbent, meanwhile, released his third TV ad of the cycle – and the second to take aim at Ossoff, who won his party’s crowded primary outright in June. Speaking direct to camera, Perdue opens by claiming “Ossoff is pushing a socialist agenda, promising free stuff.”