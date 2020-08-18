X

Georgia Senate: Loeffler returns to campaign trail with big-name backup

FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, waits to speak in a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. WNBA players have urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia. Loeffler, who spoke out publicly against the league’s social justice plans and sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement once the season began last month, is facing opposition from Raphael Warnock. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: Susan Walsh

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pro-Loeffler ‘GUV’ group pushes new attack against Collins

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is hitting the campaign trail next week with some prominent supporters. Her allies are hitting the airwaves with fresh attacks against her Republican rival U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.

Loeffler will launch a statewide tour on Monday that includes stops with U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Tom Cotton, Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Her campaign spokesman said it was timed during a two-week stretch overlapping with the Republican National Convention to serve as a sign Georgians are rallying behind Loeffler’s “record of results and strong conservative vision.”

It starts in southwest Georgia on Monday and will bring Scott to Cobb County next Friday. After a string of stops the following week, Cotton will join Loeffler on a north Georgia swing on Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, the pro-Loeffler “GUV” group is devoting more of its $6 million ad buy to a second volley of attacks against Collins, a four-term congressman challenging Loeffler in the November special election.

Like its first ad, this one also features a litter of pigs wallowing in the mud while a narrator attacks his votes on spending plans. Collins has noted that other Georgia Republicans supported the same budget initiatives.

See the spot here:

