Georgia Senate: Loeffler returns to campaign trail with big-name backup

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is hitting the campaign trail next week with some prominent supporters. Her allies are hitting the airwaves with fresh attacks against her Republican rival U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.
Loeffler will launch a statewide tour on Monday that includes stops with U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Tom Cotton, Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
Her campaign spokesman said it was timed during a two-week stretch overlapping with the Republican National Convention to serve as a sign Georgians are rallying behind Loeffler’s “record of results and strong conservative vision.”
It starts in southwest Georgia on Monday and will bring Scott to Cobb County next Friday. After a string of stops the following week, Cotton will join Loeffler on a north Georgia swing on Sept. 3.
Meanwhile, the pro-Loeffler “GUV” group is devoting more of its $6 million ad buy to a second volley of attacks against Collins, a four-term congressman challenging Loeffler in the November special election.