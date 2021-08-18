Georgia Senate GOP contender has past Democratic voting record

Nor is Saddler the only potential rival to Warnock whose voting record is under scrutiny. Herschel Walker, who is considering a run, didn’t cast a vote in the 2016 election despite promoting Donald Trump, and had skipped other elections dating back nearly two decades until last year’s vote.

Saddler, a 38-year-old first-time candidate, has taken many political observers by surprise with his strong start. He’s topped two other contenders, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and construction executive Kelvin King, in early fundraising. And he’s drawn solid crowds at stops around the state.

Though records show Saddler cast a ballot in the 2004 Democratic presidential primary, when Republican George W. Bush was up for a second term, he voted months later in the GOP primary for statewide and local contests.

Saddler said he also cast a ballot for Bush in the general election – and celebrated the Republican’s victory by lighting up cigars with his college roommates.