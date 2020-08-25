Georgia Senate candidate bombarded by online racist trolls

In a Tweet late Monday, Warnock wrote that a “hateful few won’t stop us from going everywhere and speaking to everyone.”

“It is more important than ever to hear each other out - that’s what I’ll do in the Senate,” added the pastor, who is among 20 candidates challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Copeland, meanwhile, said he’s going to add new online restrictions for future meetings. And he predicted it would lead to more support in Hall County, one of the state’s most important Republican bastions.

“It really fired up our side.”

Insider’s note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Morning Jolt.